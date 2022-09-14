Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old woman last seen in Lecanto

LECANTO, Fla. — Have you seen Dawn Meredith?
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 66-year-old woman last seen at the Florida Cancer Specialist office off of North Lecanto Highway in Lecanto, Florida.
Meredith is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 175 pounds. She has grey and blonde hair and blue eyes, the sheriff's office says. It's believed she is wearing dark jeans, a maroon shirt and blue tennis shoes.
The woman is traveling in a silver or beige 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan with a Florida tag bearing KQPN94 in an unknown direction, according to authorities. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Meredith, contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790 or dial 911.