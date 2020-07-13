12-year-old hit by stray bullet while watching fireworks with family on July 4

The child is expected to survive.

It was Independence Day. A family was watching fireworks in front of their home. That's when things took a terrible turn.

A 12-year-old was struck by a stray bullet. And, nobody knows where it came from.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9 p.m. on July 4 in the area of West Rolling View Place and West Southern Street in Lecanto. Now, deputies are asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible.

The child was taken to the hospital and is stable.

"It is important to ensure that steps for proper gun safety are utilized at all

times," the Citrus County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "This includes making sure you are firing into an appropriate backstop, never fire rounds openly into the air, always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction, and never use or possess a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Anyone with information about the case should call Det. Ramos at 352-726-4488 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

