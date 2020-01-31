CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — It happened as the plane was taking off on Friday from Cystal River Airport.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says a student pilot somehow lost control, and the plane flipped over on the runway.
No one was hurt.
Deputies raced to the scene and found the plane upside down, but they have not said how the pilot lost control.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
