Citrus County substitute arrested for inappropriately touching students, authorities say

Wolfgang Sprenger, 84, is accused of inappropriately touching six students.

DUNNELLON, Fla. — An 83-year-old former substitute teacher was arrested on Thursday for "lewd" and "lascivious" behavior during his time at multiple schools across Citrus County School District, according to a news release.

Wolfgang Sprenger was removed from his position on Jan. 31 after a staff member from Hernando Elementary reported he inappropriately touched some students, deputies said.

The school district said in a news release it immediately removed Sprenger from all substitute teaching positions within the district after learning about the allegations.

During the sheriff's office investigation, detectives were able to identify multiple student victims, as well as several students who witnessed the acts, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the victims state that Sprenger had touched them inappropriately. After completing interviewers, a warrant was issued for Sprenger's arrest, deputies said.

"This case exposes how a predator can and will work themselves into a position of trust to gain access to children," said Sheriff Prendergast.

"Sprenger violated the trust of the children he was supposed to teach and the trust our community placed in him. A classroom is supposed to be a nurturing and safe environment, not a playground for a predator like Sprenger. I hope this arrest will be the starting point on a journey of healing for his victims."

Sprenger was arrested on a warrant for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12, four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Citrus County School District commented on the arrest, saying that Sprenger underwent a pre-employment drug test and level II background screening, which neither raised any concern.

"We want to assure our community that the Citrus County School District has robust policies and procedures in place to safeguard our students and ensure that our staff members are held to the highest standards of professional conduct," the district said in a news release.

The district said Sprenger was a substitute teacher at the following schools:

Hernando Elementary School

Citrus Springs Elementary School

Forest Ridge Elementary School

Lecanto Middle School

Homosassa Elementary School

Lecanto Primary School

Citrus Springs Middle School

Crystal River Primary School

Central Ridge Elementary School

CREST

Lecanto High School