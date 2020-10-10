Citrus County SWAT team responds to reported armed, barricaded person

Deputies are asking you to avoid this area and take alternate routes at this time.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is working to resolve a situation involving a barricaded, armed individual.

A "heavy" sheriff's office presence is on Highway 41, north of Independence Circle in Hernando. The person is said to be barricaded inside of a home.

At this time it is unclear if the individual is alone inside the home or for how long the situation will last.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT team on are scene and working to resolve the situation.

Deputies are asking you to avoid this area and take alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story.

