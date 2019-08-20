CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office shared a sweet photo to its Facebook page of a local school resource deputy helping a student avoid the rain while getting off the bus.
The photo shows the deputy holding an umbrella over a student in a wheelchair while being let off the school bus.
"Rain or shine - Our SRDs will be there for you," the sheriff's office said in the post. "Let's make this another great school week! Be safe."
