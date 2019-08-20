CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office shared a sweet photo to its Facebook page of a local school resource deputy helping a student avoid the rain while getting off the bus.

The photo shows the deputy holding an umbrella over a student in a wheelchair while being let off the school bus.

"Rain or shine - Our SRDs will be there for you," the sheriff's office said in the post. "Let's make this another great school week! Be safe."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.