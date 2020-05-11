Here's how Citrus County students can get free meals over Thanksgiving break

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County School District is doing its part to make sure no students go hungry during Thanksgiving break.
The Citrus County Schools Food and Nutrition Services Department will be providing seven days worth of lunches, snacks and dinners for free to anyone in the county who is 18 years old and under.
Meal pick-up will be 4:15-6:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Meals can be picked up at:
- Citrus High School
- Lecanto High School
- Crystal River High School
- Forest Ridge Elementary
- Central Ridge Elementary
- Floral City Elementary
- Homosassa Elementary
The school district says it will only have 4,000 meal packs ready to go.
Families have to register beforehand to make sure they can get them. Those forms have to be filled out before Nov. 16. Forms are available at one of our existing meal sites on Mondays and Thursdays or online.
Forms can be dropped off at any drive-up feeding site on Mondays or Thursdays or at the student's school cafeteria.
Anyone with questions is asked to call or email Kelly Niblett at
niblettk@citrusschools.org or call 726-1931 ext. 2481.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- Reports: Florida man shoots, kills pregnant wife after mistaking her for intruder
- In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin recount. Now he seeks another.
- Biden nears 270 as battleground states continue counting ballots
- Police: Man makes threats on YouTube to kill Trump supporters, Florida politicians
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter