Here's how Citrus County students can get free meals over Thanksgiving break

Students will get seven days' worth of lunches, snacks and dinners.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County School District is doing its part to make sure no students go hungry during Thanksgiving break.

The Citrus County Schools Food and Nutrition Services Department will be providing seven days worth of lunches, snacks and dinners for free to anyone in the county who is 18 years old and under.

Meal pick-up will be 4:15-6:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Meals can be picked up at:

Citrus High School

Lecanto High School

Crystal River High School

Forest Ridge Elementary

Central Ridge Elementary

Floral City Elementary

Homosassa Elementary

The school district says it will only have 4,000 meal packs ready to go.

Families have to register beforehand to make sure they can get them. Those forms have to be filled out before Nov. 16. Forms are available at one of our existing meal sites on Mondays and Thursdays or online.

Forms can be dropped off at any drive-up feeding site on Mondays or Thursdays or at the student's school cafeteria.

Anyone with questions is asked to call or email Kelly Niblett at

niblettk@citrusschools.org or call 726-1931 ext. 2481.

What other people are reading right now: