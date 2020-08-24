Where's Zackery? Citrus County deputies need help finding missing peron

The 22-year-old man is said to be endangered.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing and "endangered" 22-year-old man.

Zackery Ellis last was seen around 9 p.m. Sunday in the Crystal River area, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. It's believed he was wearing a green T-shirt with blue jeans and was either barefoot or wearing white rubber boots.

Anyone with information about Ellis' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-726-1121.

