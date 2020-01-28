ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — Are you trying to email the city of St. Pete Beach?

Well, no one is reading them.

The city said on Tuesday its internal servers are down. The problem is affecting city email accounts, and Tuesday’s commission meeting won’t be available on StPeteBeach.org.

Instead, City Hall will stream the meeting on Facebook Live.

The city’s public information officer sent an email about the issue to 10News from her personal account – because her work account isn't working.

Sarah Laracuente said the majority of St. Pete Beach’s data is safely stored in cloud storage, and there is no reason to believe that citizens’ personal information has been put at risk by the server failure.

The city did not say there was any evidence of foul play.

