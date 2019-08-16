The City of Tampa is making sandbags available to combat flooding problems.

Until further notice, residents can pick up sandbags at the Himes Avenue Complex at 4501 S. Himes Ave. People picking up sandbags must show identification to prove they live within the city limits. A valid driver's license, utility bill or electric bill will work.

There is a 10-bag limit.

The city is asking anyone with storm drains on their property to make sure no debris is preventing water from flowing.

You can report flooding problems by calling 813-274-3101. You can sign up for emergency alerts through the Alert Tampa system by clicking here.

During heavy rain or severe weather, the city encourages people not to drive through water, avoid unnecessary driving, treat non-functioning traffic lights as four-way stops and avoid downed power lines.

Pasco County has two self-serve sandbag stations open 24 hours to help residents protect property from potential flooding. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

