TAMPA -- A temporary memorial for a young mother and child tragically hit and killed on Bayshore Boulevard has been removed by the city of Tampa.

Lillia Raubenolt was in a stroller being pushed by her mother, 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt when police say they were making a legal crossing in a pedestrian ramp when they were struck. They were visiting from Ohio.

According to Ashley Baumann with the mayor's office, the pots, flowers, stuffed animals, and other objects at the memorial kept blowing into the road at times, causing a safety concern for drivers.

The city has gathered all of the items and says they can be claimed at any time.

The mayor's office also says that no one has requested for a round medallion marker which is normally used to mark fatal accidents.

The Tampa City Parks and Recreation staff have discussed the possibility of a permanent memorial being placed at Ballast Point Park on South Bayshore Boulevard.

The mayor's office says the temporary memorial was allowed to stay for weeks before its removal.

