TAMPA, Fla. — It started with a tree falling on her roof and ended with the city demolishing her home the next day.

Carrie Corbett of Tampa says the city gave her less than 24 hours before demolishing her home of 30 years. She says she was not given proper notice that her home would be gone.

According to officials with code enforcement, the condition of the home required an emergency demolition due to a caving roof and bulging walls.

The city said Corbett signed paperwork acknowledging the demolition.

However, Corbett, who is 66 years old and says she takes medication, says she was in such a state of distress that she did not understand what she was signing.

She says she was presented with the emergency paperwork the same day the tree fell on her home and her home was gone the next day.

There was no date of demolition listed in the emergency order.

The city says they have been working with Corbett to help her and her family with housing, but Corbett says nothing makes up for losing her home in this manner.

10News reporter Emerald Morrow will have a full report tonight on 10News this Evening.

RELATED: Husband digs through 10 tons of trash to find wife's engagement ring

RELATED: Woman files lawsuit saying medics didn't properly treat daughter who later died

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter