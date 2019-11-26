FORT MEADE, Fla. — A city truck crashed through the Fort Meade office of Florida Representative Melony Bell Tuesday morning.
The driver of the truck worked for the city's street team and may have been experiencing a medical episode when the crash occurred according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
One employee in the building was transported to the hospital, though no one was in Rep. Bell's office at the time of the crash, according to the Fort Meade City Manager's Office.
A Polk County building official is on scene.
The city manager said that those on scene are working to secure and stabilize the building before removing the truck out of concern that the structure could collapse.
The city manager's office is working to get Rep. Bell and her team resituated in the meantime.
