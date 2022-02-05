Police: 19-year-old missing after taking dog for a walk

The Clearwater Police Department is searching for Lesley Perez.

The Clearwater Police Department is searching for Perez, 19, who went to walk her dog on Vanderbilt Drive in Clearwater at around 5 p.m. on Saturday and never returned home.

Police released a photo showing that she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts and black flip flops.

Perez is described as 5-feet, 2-inches and weighs about 110 pounds. She is special needs, police say, and is considered missing and endangered.