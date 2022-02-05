x
Police: 19-year-old missing after taking dog for a walk

The Clearwater Police Department is searching for Lesley Perez.
Lesley Perez,19, went to walk her dog at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, and never returned, Clearerwater police reports.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Have you seen Lesley Perez?

The Clearwater Police Department is searching for Perez, 19, who went to walk her dog on Vanderbilt Drive in Clearwater at around 5 p.m. on Saturday and never returned home.

Police released a photo showing that she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts and black flip flops. 

Police say this is a photo of what Perez is currently wearing.

Perez is described as 5-feet, 2-inches and weighs about 110 pounds. She is special needs, police say, and is considered missing and endangered.

Police believe she is with a cream-colored chihuahua on a blue leash. If you have any information pertaining to Perez's whereabouts, call 727-562-4242.

