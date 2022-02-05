Police: 19-year-old missing after taking dog for a walk

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Have you seen Lesley Perez?
The Clearwater Police Department is searching for Perez, 19, who went to walk her dog on Vanderbilt Drive in Clearwater at around 5 p.m. on Saturday and never returned home.
Police released a photo showing that she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts and black flip flops.
Perez is described as 5-feet, 2-inches and weighs about 110 pounds. She is special needs, police say, and is considered missing and endangered.
Police believe she is with a cream-colored chihuahua on a blue leash. If you have any information pertaining to Perez's whereabouts, call 727-562-4242.