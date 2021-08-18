Clearwater woman celebrates 80th birthday with drive-by parade

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Grab the confetti!
Clearwater police and fire personnel teamed up to help celebrate the 80th birthday of a woman who is an institution in Clearwater.
Barb Green turned 80 years old Wednesday. Her name has been synonymous with helping solve homelessness in Clearwater for decades, Clearwater police say.
Green still volunteers with the Homeless Empowerment Program in the development department, an agency she led for years before her retirement in 2013.
Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard honored Green with a key to the city, unveiled a dolphin in her honor and hosted a drive-by parade put on by police and firefighters. Police Chief Dan Slaughter who was in the parade presented her flowers.