Clearwater woman celebrates 80th birthday with drive-by parade

Clearwater police and fire personnel teamed up to help celebrate the 80th birthday of a woman who is an institution in Clearwater.

Barb Green turned 80 years old Wednesday. Her name has been synonymous with helping solve homelessness in Clearwater for decades, Clearwater police say.

Green still volunteers with the Homeless Empowerment Program in the development department, an agency she led for years before her retirement in 2013.