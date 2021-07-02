Deputies: Clearwater man who posed as youth soccer coach arrested for child pornography

CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater man is behind bars after admitting to receiving and sending child pornography on social media, the sheriff's office says.
Detectives say Lonnie Smith, 28, faces 11 counts of possessing child pornography. They say they were first alerted to him thanks to a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators were able to confirm that Smith owned and operated a social media account that contained several videos. They say he admitted to sending and receiving child pornography on the platform.
Smith also told deputies he was a coach for a Largo-area youth soccer organization. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information on Smith contact Detective Paden at 727-582-5714.
