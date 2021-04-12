Clearwater police arrest man in connection to body found in water off Sand Key Park

Police say two men got into an argument while on a boat before one of them was thrown overboard.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police say a man is behind bars after pushing another man off a boat and killing him.

According to authorities, on Dec. 4, Shane Dugan, 28, and Lonnie Wilson, 48, got into an argument that ended when Dugan threw Wilson into the intercoastal waterway near the Clearwater Pass.

Wilson's body was found the same day more than a mile offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. At the time, police said Wilson had lived on a sailboat near the beach marina.