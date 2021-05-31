People pack Clearwater Beach on Memorial Day

There were no people wearing masks as people crowded Clearwater Beach on Memorial Day.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — This Memorial Day people packed Clearwater Beach.

The traffic to get on the beach was worse than it's been all weekend. Many people had the day off from work and decided to spend it by the water.

Hundreds were seen on the sand, not social distancing. This is very different from last year when Pinellas County Deputies were enforcing social distancing. Speaking of social distancing, signs asking people to stay six feet apart were taken down this year.

People on the beach said no one seemed to be concerned about COVID-19.

"There's a lot of people here and I don't think anyone's concerned about COVID. Welcome back to your new normal. Let's get back to life," Karima Bohman from Destin said.

People who were in the Clearwater Beach crowds said there was no tension between anyone. People described the atmosphere as happy and relaxing.

CROWDED BEACHES ☀️

This year people pack Clearwater beach pic.twitter.com/g4nojWVz6R — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) May 31, 2021

With new CDC guidelines, people said they felt comfortable not wearing their masks and being close to strangers.