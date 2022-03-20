x
Police: Bicyclist airlifted to hospital following crash in Clearwater

The intersection of Sunset Point Road and Hercules Avenue is shut down.
Credit: Kizaru - stock.adobe.com

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries following a crash late Sunday morning in Clearwater, authorities said. 

The crash, which involved a car and a bicycle, happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Point Road and Hercules Avenue, Clearwater Public Safety said. 

The bicyclist was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a release. 

Authorities say the westbound lanes east of the intersection are currently closed during the investigation. 

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

