Police: Bicyclist airlifted to hospital following crash in Clearwater

The intersection of Sunset Point Road and Hercules Avenue is shut down.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries following a crash late Sunday morning in Clearwater, authorities said.

The crash, which involved a car and a bicycle, happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Point Road and Hercules Avenue, Clearwater Public Safety said.

The bicyclist was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a release.

Authorities say the westbound lanes east of the intersection are currently closed during the investigation.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area.