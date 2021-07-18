x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 people rescued from boat fire in Tampa Bay, firefighters say

The people jumped off the boat and are being treated by paramedics, Clearwater Fire & Rescue says.
Credit: Clearwater Fire & Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla — Two people had to be rescued from a boat fire Sunday in Tampa Bay, Clearwater Fire & Rescue said. 

Firefighters say the two people jumped off the boat and are being treated by paramedics.

A Fire & Rescue spokesperson said it happened at Grand Venezia Apartments in the area of U.S. 19 and Belleair Road. 

There is no word yet on their condition or what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter