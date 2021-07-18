2 people rescued from boat fire in Tampa Bay, firefighters say

CLEARWATER, Fla — Two people had to be rescued from a boat fire Sunday in Tampa Bay, Clearwater Fire & Rescue said.
Firefighters say the two people jumped off the boat and are being treated by paramedics.
A Fire & Rescue spokesperson said it happened at Grand Venezia Apartments in the area of U.S. 19 and Belleair Road.
There is no word yet on their condition or what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay.
