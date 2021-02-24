$20 million project could include new bus terminal in downtown Clearwater

The new terminal would replace the aging Park Street Terminal.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Pinellas-Suncoast Transportation Authority board met to discuss a project that would create a new downtown Clearwater terminal.

The total cost of the project would be more than $20 million and would be a three-year project.

The new terminal would replace the aging Park Street Terminal that currently services twelve bus routes and has been in operation since 1982. A presentation for the project says it has capacity issues and roof problems.

The proposed facility would have 16 bus bays with lots of upgrades including departure and arrival time technology and better passenger amenities.

The project is expected to cost $20-$24 million with 20 percent coming from local funds. The other 80 percent would come from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

