x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Police: Man taken to hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by car

All eastbound traffic in the area of Court Street, east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, is shut down.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man in Clearwater was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to police. 

The Clearwater Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to Court Street, east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just after 8 p.m.

Officers say the man was taken to Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg as a trauma alert while the car remained on scene.

All eastbound traffic in the area of MLK is shut down while officers investigate.

No other information was immediately available. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter