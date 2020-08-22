Police: Man taken to hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by car

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man in Clearwater was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to police.
The Clearwater Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to Court Street, east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just after 8 p.m.
Officers say the man was taken to Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg as a trauma alert while the car remained on scene.
All eastbound traffic in the area of MLK is shut down while officers investigate.
No other information was immediately available.
- Tropical Depression 13 strengthens to Tropical Storm Laura
- Tropical Depression 13's forecast cone includes Tampa Bay
- Harvard University study shows Florida working its way out of the 'danger zone' as COVID-19 infection rate declines
- Florida has not yet applied for additional unemployment funding
- Joe Biden seeks Democratic national unity in convention finale
- Community, city leaders clash over how to restore destroyed Black cemetery
- Man accused of breaking into Tampa-area home of WWE wrestler to be held without bond
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter