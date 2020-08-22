Police: Man taken to hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by car

All eastbound traffic in the area of Court Street, east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, is shut down.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man in Clearwater was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to Court Street, east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just after 8 p.m.

Officers say the man was taken to Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg as a trauma alert while the car remained on scene.

All eastbound traffic in the area of MLK is shut down while officers investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

#Clearwater #traffic news: Eastbound Court Street east of MLK is shut down as officers are on scene of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash with life-threatening injuries. Pedestrian was taken to Bayfront as a trauma alert. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UVnSZPxn3Q — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) August 22, 2020

