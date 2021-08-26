Meet the Clearwater city manager finalists

The city of Clearwater will host a community forum to meet the panel of city manager finalists selected by the Clearwater City Council.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater wants you to meet four city manager finalists selected by the Clearwater City Council. Council members launched a nationwide search for a new city manager over the summer following the retirement announcement of City Manager Bill Horne, who served Clearwater for more than 20 years.

The forum is on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Ruth Eckerd Hall, located at 1111 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. The forum will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Candidates along with their backgrounds are linked below:

After the forum, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and city council members will conduct individual interviews with each candidate.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Clearwater City Council will interview candidates in the city hall chambers at the Clearwater Main Library at 100 N. Osceola Avenue. It will not be televised or streamed, but the public is welcome to attend. That starts at 8:30 a.m.