Dramatic video shows a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Clearwater helping rescue 28 people from a burning fishing boat off the coast of Colombia.

On Thursday, Coast Guard 7th District Miami got a report from the Jamaican Defense Force, reporting a 131-foot fishing boat was on fire. A HC-130 Hercules airplane crew was dispatched from Clearwater to assist.

The Hercules crew found the boat 46 miles off the Colombian coast.

An oil tanker was able to go to the scene and pick up the 28 people off the boat and take them to shore.

