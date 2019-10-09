A construction worker was struck and killed by a backhoe in Clearwater.

It happened Tuesday morning at the site of a new townhome development on Virginia Avenue near Bayview Avenue.

Emergency crews have responded to the scene.

The worker's name has not yet been released. And, authorities are still trying to piece together how the tragedy happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

