Serious Clearwater crash involving pedestrian shuts down northbound lanes of Belcher Road

The southbound lanes were not closed.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police responded to a serious pedestrian-involved crash with injuries Friday afternoon in Clearwater.

The collision shut down the northbound lanes of Belcher Road between Gulf-to-Bay and Rainbow Drive. The southbound lanes remained open.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

