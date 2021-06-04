Serious Clearwater crash involving pedestrian shuts down northbound lanes of Belcher Road

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police responded to a serious pedestrian-involved crash with injuries Friday afternoon in Clearwater.
The collision shut down the northbound lanes of Belcher Road between Gulf-to-Bay and Rainbow Drive. The southbound lanes remained open.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
