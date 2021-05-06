x
Boat, dock go up in flames near Clearwater Beach recreation center

The area around the dock will be closed to the public while the investigation is underway, according to police.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Crews worked to put out a fire overnight behind Clearwater Beach's recreation center. 

Clearwater police said the fire involved a boat and part of the dock. The area around the dock will be closed to the public while the investigation is underway, according to police.

Officers said no injuries were reported. 

