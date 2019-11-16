CLEARWATER, Fla. — It takes a certain kind of person to be willing to rush into a dangerous situation. Katie Homme’s passion is ignited by wanting to be a good example.

"I became a firefighter to become a role model for my son, and I just hope there are little girls out there that see other women doing this and realize that they can do whatever the boys can do," Homme said.

Her six-year-old son, Oliver, was in the audience watching his mom train on their "family night," where family members of the new recruits can come watch them train. Homme is one of Clearwater Fire Department’s new recruits. Out of the ten total, two were women.

She sees the value she and the other new recruit add to the department.

"Just seeing things from a different perspective, just getting a woman’s perspective is good to add to the team. Working smarter not harder," she said.

A representative with the fire department said out of their 180 firefighters, 12 are woman. That ratio is about on par with the national average.

Fire training officer Peter Gushee said both of the women in this class are doing great work.

"They have the heart of a lion," Gushee said.

Today the recruits are practicing putting out car fires. And, the more training all the new firefighters get, the better.

"It’s dangerous, but the more we do training the less chances we have of being injured," Gushee told 10News.

He said training has changed through the years but their goal stays the same.

"Our overall objective is to keep our guys safe, so at the end of the day everyone can go home," he said.

