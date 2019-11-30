CLEARWATER, Fla. — There's nothing worse than being stuck behind a slow driver, am I right?
That's why Clearwater first responders took it upon themselves to remove what they called a "slow-moving vehicle" from the road.
Fire Medic Martin and Driver-Operator Keane first came across the "vehicle" on its "precarious perch" near Station 48.
That's when they decided to scoop it up and set it free where this specific type of "vehicle" belongs - a nearby pond.
"Just another unique rescue that our crew members engage in from time to time," the City of Clearwater wrote in a statement.
