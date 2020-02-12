One local business estimated it would cost $2,000 to get rid of the graffiti at its location.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The graffiti won't stop. And, police in Clearwater are fed up.

Officers have launched a criminal mischief investigation into more than 40 incidents involving graffiti in the last few months. Most of the graffiti has been discovered in the central and eastern parts of the city. It began around Sept. 8.

It's been left on public and private properties and can be seen on everything from walls and fences to electrical boxes and bus stop benches. The damage usually ranges from $500 to $1,000, authorities say, sometimes more.

"At the old Albertson’s store at the corner of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Belcher Road, the property manager estimated it would cost $2,000 to paint over multiple affected areas," a police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Graffiti locations have included Belcher Road, Sunset Point Road, Hercules Avenue, Countryside Boulevard and US-19. The person responsible often tags items with words like “Hero,” “Baiko” and “Cra$h" or "Kra$h."

Detectives are trying to identify the guy who they think is behind it. He's described as a white man, who is tall and thin. He was seen wearing a backpack, dark clothing and a hat.

Anyone with information should call police at 727-562-4242.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app