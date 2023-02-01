x
Man critically injured in Clearwater motorcycle hit-and-run, police say

Officers are asking for help identifying the motorcyclist who hit him.
Credit: Chaikom - stock.adobe.com
FILE PHOTO

CLEARWATER, Fla — A 40-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Clearwater, according to police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Druid Road near N Ft. Harrison Avenue. Police said the motorcyclist, who was riding an "older chopper-type" bike, hit the man and didn't stop. 

The man may have been intoxicated, which may also have factored into the crash, officers said in a news release. 

Anyone with information about the crash or the motorcyclist is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242. 

