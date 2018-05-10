CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An infant girl has died after being attacked by her family's dog, Clearwater Fire Rescue said.

Officials say crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of Fairwood Avenue a little after 2 p.m. about a dog bite. The girl's grandparents were babysitting her when the attack happened.

The infant who was bitten was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she died.

As is standard procedure, the Department of Children and Families is investigating. The mixed-breed dog has been taken by Pinellas County Animal Control.

The investigation is continuing.

