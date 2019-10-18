CLEARWATER, Fla. — Friday's performances for the Clearwater Jazz Holiday have been canceled ahead of Tropical Storm Nestor's anticipated arrival along the Gulf coast.
Because Clearwater could see rain and wind impacts if the storm heads for the Panhandle, as expected, organizers are not proceeding with Friday's performances -- out of an abundance of caution.
Attendees who are planning to attend on Saturday or Sunday should click here or monitor Jazz Holiday social media accounts for any more potential weather-related delays or cancellations.
As of late Friday afternoon, organizers said they did not anticipate any Saturday or Sunday cancellations.
Click here for the latest updates about Tropical Storm Nestor.
