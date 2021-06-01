x
City of Clearwater hiring lifeguards for pools

People interested in applying must be 16 years old or older.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater is looking for lifeguards and instructors to work at its five city pools.

If you can swim 300 yards and grab a 10-pound brick from 9 feet of water, then your lifeguard fees will be waived. If not, that's okay. Lifeguard training classes are offered from January to April, and water safety instructor classes are April-May for anyone interested who is interested in becoming a pool lifeguard but doesn't have the necessary certifications. Classes are $300 with a recreation card and $330 without a recreation card.

The starting rate is $12.40/hour. 

More application information can be found on the city's website.

