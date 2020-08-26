Mailbox mayhem: More than a dozen mailboxes damaged in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — Someone is tampering with the mail and police need your help tracking them down.
Over the weekend, more than a dozen mailboxes were found damaged in the Clearwater Beach and Island Estates area. According to the Clearwater Police Department, three teens in a black four-door car- possibly a Ford Fusion- caused the damage by kicking, pushing, punching and pulling on the mailboxes.
Vandalizing a mailbox could get you into some serious trouble. According to the United States Postal Service's website, mailboxes are protected by federal law, and crimes against them and the mail they contain are considered a federal offense. Violators can be fined up to $250,000 or imprisoned for up to three years for each act of vandalism.
Police are asking you to call 727-562-4242 if you can help solve this case.
