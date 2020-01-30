CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater man bit off more than he could chew after police said a dispute over a set of dentures led to shooting threats at his dentist's office.

Bruce G. Clark, 66, was charged Thursday with threats of violence with a firearm.

According to his arrest report, Clark sent his sister to pick up a set of dentures made for him at his dentist's office. When she found out she wasn't allowed to pick it up for him, she called Clark and put him on the phone with the office staff.

During the conversation, the report notes Clark was belligerent and used foul language. Deputies say He even told the victim, 'I ought to come down there and shoot up all you motherf-----s.”

The victim told police this wasn't the first time he was belligerent with her, and she was afraid of him. According to the report, Clark admitted his actions after deputies read him his Miranda rights, and he was booked into the Pinellas County jail.

His bond is set at $10,000.

