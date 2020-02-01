CLEARWATER, Fla. — After 14 years, the CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium is stepping down.

David Yates announced his resignation Jan. 2. His resignation will be effective on March 15.

Yates was hired in 2006, and, during his time there, was able to bring attention to the aquarium through the story of Winter the dolphin.

Leading CMA has been the joy of my life,” Yates said. “We’ve come a long way since 2006. Working with the amazing CMA team, we’ve been able to save thousands of marine life while inspiring millions of children and wounded soldiers.”

Yates continued, “Those close to me have known that I have a final chapter to my career I need to get to that will include writing a number of books, public speaking, nonprofit consulting and producing TV and movies. CMA’s best years are ahead, as our new facility will open up in 2020 and the world will discover CMA all over again. I’m one hundred percent confident in Frank’s ability to manage this growth now and into the future.”

CMA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to have COO Frank Dame replace Yates.

RELATED: Rudolph the Rough-toothed dolphin is in rehab

RELATED: Famous dolphin reunited with fisherman who rescued her 14 years ago

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter