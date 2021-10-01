Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO to step down amid health concerns

The aquarium says the nationwide search for his replacement is underway.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium's CEO is stepping down amid concerns over his health.

Frank Dame, who CMA says has served with the aquarium in multiple leadership roles for 15 years, will resign on Nov. 5 as CEO. He recently succeeded previous CEO David Yates.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to serve this incredible organization,” said Dame in a letter to CMA stakeholders.

The aquarium says a nationwide search for CMA's next CEO will begin soon.

In the meantime, Dr. James "Buddy" Powell will serve as president and CEO. Powell is currently the executive director of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.

CMA says Dame has been battling a rare form of blood cancer, called Myelodysplasia Syndromes (MDS), for nearly two years. If he's eligible, the aquarium says he is expecting a bone marrow transplant.

“As I face and overcome my health challenges, I will always have CMA, its animals, dedicated employees and mission in my heart,” Dame said in a statement.

CMA says under Dame's leadership, CMA endured financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and opened its $80 million expansion to guests in 2020.

Also under his leadership, the aquarium has announced its plans for two new manatee rehabilitation sites, one at its Fred Howard Park facility and the other at its aquarium on Island Estates.

“Frank has truly poured his heart and soul into CMA over the past 15 years and we wish him and his family the very best as he addresses his health challenges,” said Board Chair Paul Auslander in a statement. “He is leaving CMA at its strongest financial condition in our history.”

Auslander continued, “Now, we will focus on searching for a worthy successor who, with this as a foundation, can lead the Aquarium into the future.”