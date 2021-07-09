x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Clearwater Marine Aquarium opens spooky new exhibit Oct. 1

'Legends From the Deep' will explore the deep, dark, undersea world, and guests will learn about the creatures who have and do call it home.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Here's something fun the family can check out this spooky season!

Just in time for Halloween, Clearwater Marine Aquarium is adding a new exhibit.

"Legends From the Deep' explores the deep dark undersea world of strange and interesting creatures and their amazing habitats. 

The exhibit highlights many threatened and endangered species, as well as living, prehistoric and mythological creatures that have become legends and folklore, according to CMA.

"Guests will learn how pollution, entanglement in fishing gear, and vessel strikes are negatively impacting these creatures we love. Most importantly, guests will learn of the rescue and research done by CMA and how there is hope in action," CMA said.

RELATED: This popular Hawaii tourist activity was just banned

RELATED: Florida lost two species to extinction, a proposed federal report says

"Legends From the Deep" opens Oct. 1st.

The exhibit runs through January 31. Exhibit access is included with aquarium admission. VR Experience is available separately. 

10 Tampa Bay is proud to partner with CMA on its new documentary "Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale." Some of our original news footage from the day of the rescue is used in the documentary.

Soon, 10 Tampa Bay will air a special screening of the documentary. Stay tuned for more information. This fall, it will be available to watch on 10 Tampa Bay's Roku and Fire TV apps.