CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium continued their diligence in rescuing sea turtles and other marine animals Thursday with the release of three new sea turtles.

The names didn't disappoint, yet again, of course.

War, Zelda and Doug were released at Fred Howard Park after being rehabilitated by staff.

War had to be rehabilitated after being caught by a fisherman and the hook had to be surgically removed. Zelda's flipper had to be amputated due to a monofilament fishing line entanglement, according to CMA.

All three of the turtles have recovered well and have made a splash back home.

Previously, CMA rescued turtles named Donkey Kong, Mario Kart and Ozzy.

Hope they're having a "shell" of a time!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.