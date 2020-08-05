Clearwater Marine Aquarium to reopen on May 15

The aquarium will reopen with limited capacity and require guests to make advance reservations. Employees will also wear face masks.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you've been missing Winter the dolphin, you're in luck — Clearwater Marine Aquarium will reopen May 15.

The aquarium has been closed for almost two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And, to honor first responders, nurses, acitve duty military members and teachers, the aquarium is offering them free admission for special appreciation days on May 13 and 14.

While it is reopening, the aquarium is also implementing the following changes to keep visitors and employees safe:

Attendance is limited to 25 percent of normal capacity

Touchless transactions

Guests required to make reservations for a certain date and time and buy tickets prior to arriving at the aquarium

Signs and floor decals will promote social distancing

Barriers installed at transaction areas

All guest-facing staff will wear face masks

All staff will have daily temperature checks

Guests are urged to wear masks

“We will be opening very carefully, with the respect of our guests, animals, and staff being held in the highest regard,” CEO Frank Dame said. “We are looking forward to sharing with guests and young learners why our mission to care for the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine life can never stop."

Find more information about the aquarium reopening here.

What other people are reading right now: