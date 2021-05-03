Clearwater fire medic recognized for delivering baby in back of ambulance

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Our local firefighters do so much more than protect the community--they perform life-saving efforts and emergency medical services every day. Recently, one Clearwater fire medic went above and beyond.
While on the way to Morton Plant Hospital, Fire Medic Fredy Ortiz jumped into action for one mommy-to-be. He delivered a baby in the back of the ambulance.
Ortiz was awarded the "peer challenge coin" by Lt. Jason Haynor in recognition of his quick-thinking.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department says the idea for the peer challenge coin came about as a way to boost the department's morale. It is passed along among firefighters from all three fire department shifts and the lifeguards.
Now, it's up to Ortiz to pass the coin on to one of his fellow firefighters who are working every day to protect lives in the Tampa Bay area.
