x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Have you seen Edwin? Police search for missing 78-year-old Clearwater man

Officers say Edwin Sotomayor was last seen in the 700 block of Richards Avenue.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 78-year-old man. 

Officers say Edwin Sotomayor's family reported him missing Sunday with his last known location being the 700 block of Richards Avenue.

Sotomayor is described as being 5-foot-6 and having a thin build. The 78-year-old was last seen wearing gray pants and a maroon windbreaker. Police say he is also known to frequently wear a black baseball cap. 

Anyone with information on Sotomayor's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 727-562-4242.

In Other News

Tree collapses on apartment building in Clearwater during Sunday morning storms