Have you seen Edwin? Police search for missing 78-year-old Clearwater man

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 78-year-old man.
Officers say Edwin Sotomayor's family reported him missing Sunday with his last known location being the 700 block of Richards Avenue.
Sotomayor is described as being 5-foot-6 and having a thin build. The 78-year-old was last seen wearing gray pants and a maroon windbreaker. Police say he is also known to frequently wear a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information on Sotomayor's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 727-562-4242.