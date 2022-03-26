Clearwater police celebrate 'Neighborhoods Day' with communities

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police officers and other city leaders met with residents in Clearwater to celebrate "Neighborhoods Day" this Saturday.
Officers, firefighters and other public servants and city leaders spread out across the city to meet with residents and connect with the community.
"We answered questions, played with the kids and otherwise had a wonderful time," Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post.
"Neighborhoods Day" is a day designed to garner community spirit and encourage neighbors to get to know each other. A spokesperson for Clearwater police said there were about 30 separate gatherings throughout the city.