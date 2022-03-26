Clearwater police celebrate 'Neighborhoods Day' with communities

City leaders met with neighbors, played games and answered questions to connect with the community.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police officers and other city leaders met with residents in Clearwater to celebrate "Neighborhoods Day" this Saturday.

Officers, firefighters and other public servants and city leaders spread out across the city to meet with residents and connect with the community.

"We answered questions, played with the kids and otherwise had a wonderful time," Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post.