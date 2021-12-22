Site of stairwell collapse that killed construction worker had been previously deemed 'unsafe'

The City of Clearwater received a complaint about the parking garage in July where "signs of deterioration" were found.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A recently married, 23-year-old man from Riverview has been identified as the construction worker whose body was buried in the rubble of Monday's parking garage stairwell collapse.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter described Mitchel Klock, who owned his old welding service, as a hardworking person who was trying to care for his family.

“A good hardworking person who was doing a dangerous job and definitely our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Slaughter said during a press conference Wednesday.

The police department says Klock's family is asking for privacy as they grieve and process their loss, especially during the holidays.

"He’s a hardworking guy just trying to care for his family and this is obviously going to strain them emotionally and maybe even financially," Slaughter added.

At this point, detectives say they are not calling the collapse a criminal investigation but have conducted interviews, started a death investigation and are looking holistically into documentation that's available about the structure.

According to Slaughter, the stairwell collapse comes five months after the City of Clearwater first received a complaint about the parking garage and began an investigation.

Documents provided by police show that during the parking garage's inspection, various areas were found that "show signs of deterioration" and an "Unsafe Structure Report" was sent.

A reinspection was set for Aug. 26 where documents show a notice of violation was sent to the owners — Plymouth Plaza, LLC — informing them that they would need to obtain and provide an "engineering safety report" before proceeding.

Follow-up site visits were failed on Oct. 12 and Nov. 24 as the city's report reads a representative of the owner claimed they were awaiting a structural engineer and "waiting for their inspection as they are on the inspector's schedule."

The next site visit, according to documents, was set for January but then the stairwell collapsed, burying Klock underneath. A city employee noted they had visited the site on the day of the collapse and "was also told that a welding company had begun repairs, although we have not received the engineers report yet and a permit has not been applied for.”

At this time, Slaughter says investigators are not sure who contracted Klock for his services but that the police department is looking into it.

The parking garage is now deemed uninhabitable, according to police, and will not be occupied moving forward. It is unclear if the structure will need to be demolished in the future or if repairs will suffice.

Emergency crews had been on scene for more than 48 hours after the collapse, using heavy equipment to assist in the recovery effort.

A giant excavator, and its skilled operators, could be seen removing football-sized pieces of debris. They started from the top of the parking structure and worked their way down, which Clearwater Fire & Rescue Division Chief John Klinefelter explained was the safest way to proceed.

New photos from the scene of a stairway collapse in Clearwater. The victim has been identified by PD as 23Y0 Mitchel Clock of Riverview. He was married earlier this year. Opening his own welding company in 2019.

The chief said this is a death investigation. pic.twitter.com/WxJxcEovVX — Malique Rankin WTSP (@MaliqueRankin) December 22, 2021

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also speaking with officials in the hours after the tragedy.

A spokesperson for Plymouth LLC, Zev Freidus, released the following statement in response to the parking garage stairwell collapse.

"Let me start by saying that we are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic death of the young construction worker. No words can compensate for his loss. Our hearts and sincere sympathy go out to his friends and family.

We will thoroughly investigate the situation and events leading to this accident.

Respectfully, we will refrain from making further comments until we have a greater understanding of what happened. Thank you for your courtesy and cooperation."

10 Tampa Bay spoke to Greg Batista, PE; a structural engineer, who gave insight into what may have caused the stairwell to collapse.

“They are all welded together, the different precast panels," Batista said. "The welds are an area where, if they start to rust then the building could be susceptible to collapse.“

Bautista, who specializes in things like construction management, structural engineering and concrete restoration and repair, also adds that the investigation into the permits and inspections will be telling.

“I would say a large portion of these mishaps and collapses that happen are because of a lack of maintenance," Batista said.

The four-story structure on Enterprise Road is adjacent to an administrative building of the nonprofit Tampa Bay Water, which supplies wholesale drinking water to much of the region. None of the organization's employees were injured.