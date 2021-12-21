Construction worker presumed dead in parking garage stairwell collapse was just 23

Clearwater firefighters say preparation and recovery efforts have been slowed by bad weather and the building being unstable.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 23-year-old construction worker is the man presumed dead in the rubble of Monday's parking garage stairwell collapse, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Division Chief John Klinefelter told reporters Tuesday.

Klinefelter did not name the man and asked for privacy for the individual's family, as recovery efforts continue.

As of Tuesday morning, the structure was still too unstable for firefighters to just begin searching for the man through traditional means.

"Our goal here is to prevent any secondary collapses," Klinefelter said. "The stairway is still very unstable."

Four structural engineers have been on scene since the collapse and are providing insight to help emergency crews formulate a plan.

While strong storms complicated efforts Tuesday morning, contractors have still been making progress with regard to preparations – as they focus on trying to stabilize the ground prior to any entry.

"When the weather started coming in, it definitely slowed down some of our operations," Klinefelter added.

A key piece of the recovery effort will involve a large excavator that is being hauled in from Central Florida. This particular one is an enormous piece of equipment not available in Pinellas County. It is expected to arrive by mid-afternoon.

The giant excavator, and its skilled operators, will begin removing football-sized pieces of debris. They will start from the top of the parking structure and work their way down, which Klinefelter explained was the safest way to proceed.

In preparation for the large machine, some trees have been taken down; a light pole is being removed with the help of Duke Energy. Once enough debris is removed by the excavator and the structure is deemed safe to enter, the Pinellas County Technical Rescue Team will go in and attempt to recover the worker who they fear is dead.

It is currently unclear how long the recovery effort will take. One other construction worker, who was there at the time, survived.

Right now, the firefighters are solely focused on the recovery. Meanwhile, police will work with experts to try to determine what caused the collapse in the first place.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on hand and speaking with officials in the hours after the tragedy. Clearwater's building department is reviewing garage inspection records.

In the meantime, the entire parking garage, which is owned by Plymouth LLC, remains closed to the public. The four-story structure on Enterprise Road is adjacent to an administrative building of the nonprofit Tampa Bay Water, which supplies wholesale drinking water to much of the region. None of the organization's employees were injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the construction workers and their families as emergency managers respond,” Tampa Bay Water General Manager Chuck Carden said Monday.