CLEARWATER, Fla — Fellow patients and staff were never in real danger, but police take all threats seriously. Officers say a man called in a bomb threat to Morton Plant Hospital after going to the emergency room for chest pains.

The Clearwater Police Department says Warren Scudder got angry on Thursday after doctors said he was OK and discharged him.

According to a news release, he said he had been drinking all day. The 53-year-old was charged with false report of a bomb threat.

It wasn’t the first time.

Police say Scudder was arrested for the same thing in 2014 at the same hospital. Back then, he was upset he had to wait for treatment, according to the release. Scudder told the operator on an in-house phone there was a bomb in the hospital.

He went to prison for the first bomb threat.

Officers say they quickly tracked him down both times, and he woke up in the Pinellas County Jail this morning.

