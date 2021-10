Marvin Becker has dementia and could be driving a red 1998 Lincoln Town Car.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Have you seen Marvin?

The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in a search for 93-year-old Marvin Becker.

Family members reported Becker missing from the 400 block of Bay Avenue on Monday, police say. He has dementia and is possibly driving a red 1998 Lincoln Town Car.