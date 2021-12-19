Clearwater Police K-9 Axe retires, exchanging badge for belly rubs

The department says one of Axe's biggest catches was a gunman on a roof in St. Pete who had just shot at officers.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — What a good boy! Clearwater Police K-9 Axe retired Friday at the age of 7.

He served as the "four-legged partner" of Officer Jesse Myers for six years, helping "keep Clearwater and beyond safe," the department said.

One of Axe's biggest catches was a man with a gun on top of a roof in St. Petersburg, the agency said. The man had just minutes before shot at officers, according to the department.