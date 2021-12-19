Clearwater Police K-9 Axe retires, exchanging badge for belly rubs

CLEARWATER, Fla. — What a good boy! Clearwater Police K-9 Axe retired Friday at the age of 7.
He served as the "four-legged partner" of Officer Jesse Myers for six years, helping "keep Clearwater and beyond safe," the department said.
One of Axe's biggest catches was a man with a gun on top of a roof in St. Petersburg, the agency said. The man had just minutes before shot at officers, according to the department.
"Best wishes to you, Axe, in your retirement," Clearwater Police said in part on Facebook. "Chase plenty of squirrels and balls and get your fair share of belly rubs. We will miss you!"
