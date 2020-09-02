CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's been 18 years since Clarence Bolden was killed during a poker game in Tampa.
Years later his killers still haven't been found and his family continues to search for answers.
Clearwater police are renewing requests for information about this crime, and they're offering a reward of up to $25,000 Bolden’s family says all they want is closure
Bolden was shot by two men whose faces were covered when they robbed him during a poker game. They also shot Adrick Buck, who survived.
Anyone with any information should call the number 1-888 -755 -TIPS.
